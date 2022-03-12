Watch CBS News

New York senators blasted for posing with banner evoking 9/11 at climate change rally

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A firefighters union is blasting two New York state senators after they posed with an image evoking 9/11.

A picture shows Democrats Robert Jackson, of Manhattan, and Rachel May, of Syracuse, at an Albany rally on Tuesday to combat climate change. In front of them is a banner with an image of a plane labeled "climate change" heading toward the Twin Towers.

"The tragic events of 9/11 should never be used to prop up your unrelated cause. If you can't garner support for your cause by the facts related to it, you should steer clear of using someone else's tragedy and suffering to further your cause. It's unacceptable and irresponsible," said Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association.

"It was flapping in the breeze. Honestly, I did not see it. I don't know how to say that any other way, and I totally regret if people feel, people who were upset about it, I totally understand why. I was upset when I saw it and realized," May said.

Jackson apologized on Twitter, writing he did not note the details of the image and that he rejects it.

