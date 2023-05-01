Watch CBS News
New York Road Runners making strides to inspire and improve mental health

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- CBS2 is breaking the stigma when it comes to mental health.

We're kicking off Mental Health Awareness Month by highlighting a nonprofit dedicated to helping New Yorkers feel their best. 

New York Road Runners works to inspire and motivate people through running, which has proven emotional and physical health benefits. 

Finding clarity and community through running 03:23

CEO Rob Simmelkjaer and Queens runner Melissa Carlino-Diaz spoke with us Monday about the organization and how it can help if you're struggling.

CLICK HERE and watch their full interviews above for more information. 

First published on May 1, 2023 / 10:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

