New York Rep. Dan Goldman introduces bill requiring 14 days of early voting for federal elections

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York Congressman Dan Goldman is introducing a bill that would mandate 14 days of in-person early voting for federal elections. 

The Early Voting Act would also require some polling places be within walking distance of public transportation and on college campuses. 

"The right to vote is the fundamental right from which all other rights flow. Without equal access to the ballot, without fidelity to the concept of one person, one vote, our democracy cannot function properly," said Goldman. 

The bill also requires early vote ballots to be scanned and processed before election day. 

First published on February 23, 2023 / 4:37 PM

