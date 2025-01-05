Rangers show some signs of life, beat up on Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Filip Chytil scored twice, Jonny Brodzinski, Will Borgan, Reilly Smith and Vincent Trochek added goals, and the New York Rangers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 Sunday.

The Rangers won for the second time in three games and are 2-5 over their last seven games. The Blackhawks lost for the sixth time in seven starts.

Brodzinski and Borgan scored in the final five minutes of the first period to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead. Both shots beat Chicago goaltender Arvid Soderblom (28 saves) from the high slot, Brodzinski's was aided by Mika Zibanejad's screen.

Chytil made it 3-1 on a wrist shot 3:28 into the second, then added New York's last goal on a double-deflection with 11:24 to play.

The Blackhawks took an early lead on Tyler Bertuzzi's 14th goal of the season, set up by Connor Bedard's pass following a steal from Zibanejad, at 5:37. Chicago's Wyatt Kaiser scored his first NHL goal late in the second period.

Rangers goaltender Louis Domingue, called up from Hartford on New Year's Eve, stopped 25 shots in his first start of the season and first NHL win since Nov. 9, 2023.

TAKEAWAYS

Rangers: The win over the league's worst team was timely, as New York's next six games are against teams .500 or better.

Blackhawks: Chicago again failed to take advantage of scoring first, falling to 11-12-2.

KEY MOMENT

Zibanejad's stretch pass to Reilly Smith midway through the second period caught the Chicago defensive pair of Seth Jones and Kaiser napping. Smith backhanded the puck between Soderblom's legs for a 4-1 lead.

KEY STAT

The Rangers picked up their 245th win in 600 regular-season meetings with the Blackhawks, a series dating to 1926.

UP NEXT

The Rangers host Dallas on Tuesday night. The Blackhawks host Colorado on Wednesday to conclude a three-game homestand.