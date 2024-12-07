Rain, wintry precipitation on the way Monday in New York. Get the First Alert Weather Day forecast.

Weekend forecast

Some light snow is possible Saturday night, mainly for areas well to the north of New York City, though. A few flurries and/or rain showers are possible elsewhere as well. Not much in the way of accumulation is expected, with just a dusting to an inch likely in portions of the upper Hudson Valley into western Connecticut. Low temperatures will hold steady in the 30s.

CBS News New York

As for Sunday, mostly sunny skies are anticipated, with a steady breeze developing, in which gusts may range from 20-30 mph. High temperatures will surge into the low and mid 50s for many locations, a far cry from Friday, when highs couldn't get past the mid 30s.

First Alert Weather Days on Monday and Wednesday

More impactful weather then rolls into the region on Monday. While most of the viewing area will see liquid precipitation, some pockets in our northwestern suburbs, particularly Sullivan and Ulster counties, may see a period of freezing rain and sleet from late morning into the early afternoon hours.

Moderate rain will then linger through the evening commute, with rainfall totals averaging around a half an inch.

CBS News New York

Another, much stronger system, is poised to pivot through the region on Wednesday. That system could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some wintry precipitation as it departs.

Between both systems, 1-2 inches of beneficial rain is possible.