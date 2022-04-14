Watch CBS News

New York Public Library offers access to commonly banned books via free app

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NYPL launches "Books For All" initiative through May 00:18

NEW YORK -- The New York Public Library is making banned books accessible to readers across the country.

As part of its "Books For All" initiative, the library will offer four commonly banned books on its free e-reader app through May.

The books are "Speak," "King and the Dragonflies," "The Catcher in the Rye" and "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You."

The New York Public Library says the program is in response to recent nationwide efforts to ban books.

For information on how to access the books, visit nypl.org/spotlight/books-for-all.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 13, 2022 / 10:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.