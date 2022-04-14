New York Public Library offers access to commonly banned books via free app

NYPL launches "Books For All" initiative through May

NEW YORK -- The New York Public Library is making banned books accessible to readers across the country.

As part of its "Books For All" initiative, the library will offer four commonly banned books on its free e-reader app through May.

The books are "Speak," "King and the Dragonflies," "The Catcher in the Rye" and "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You."

The New York Public Library says the program is in response to recent nationwide efforts to ban books.

For information on how to access the books, visit nypl.org/spotlight/books-for-all.