Gov. Kathy Hochul: New York Office of Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration will open in the Bronx

New Bronx office will help Puerto Ricans obtain vital records
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to Puerto Rico on Friday, where she announced the opening of an office that will help Puerto Ricans living in New York.

The governor said the New York Office of Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration will open in the Bronx.

It will make it easier for people to obtain birth certificates, marriage licenses and other vital records needed to access basic government benefits and services.

"It just makes sense to have us reopen a Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration office right in New York. Puerto Ricans come, they have many hurdles to deal with -- records, government documents, birth certificates, marriage licenses," Hochul said.

The governor says a similar office that was located in Times Square closed in 2017.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 4:51 PM

