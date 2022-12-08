Watch CBS News
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs legislation to improve New York state nursing homes' communication

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that requires nursing homes to notify residents and their families when an infection is detected within the facility.

The measure expands the existing pandemic emergency plan to improve communication.

Nursing homes must give notification of infections in a timely manner, and they must have plan to accommodate exposed or infected residents to stop the spread of the infection.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 7:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

