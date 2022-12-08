Gov. Kathy Hochul signs legislation to improve New York state nursing homes' communication
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that requires nursing homes to notify residents and their families when an infection is detected within the facility.
The measure expands the existing pandemic emergency plan to improve communication.
Nursing homes must give notification of infections in a timely manner, and they must have plan to accommodate exposed or infected residents to stop the spread of the infection.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.