New York City nurses begin voting to authorize strike over contract negotiations

NEW YORK -- Thousands of New York City nurses have begun voting to authorize a strike over contract negotiations.

The New York State Nurses Association says as many as 17,000 nurses from 12 hospitals in New York City could go on strike.

The nurses are demanding safe staffing, fair wages and better health benefits to improve quality care for hospital patients.

Their current contract expires on Dec. 31.