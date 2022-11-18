New York state education department says schools must replace Native American mascots, team names by end of academic year

New York orders schools to replace Native American mascots

NEW YORK -- New York schools with Native American mascots must find a replacement by the end of the school year or lose state funding.

The state's education department sent a letter to schools Thursday outlining the new ruling.

It applies to mascots, team names and logos.

It stems from controversy surrounding the "Indians" mascot in the Cambridge Central School District upstate.

Penalties for schools that don't comply include removal of school officers and withholding state aid.