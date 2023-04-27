Watch CBS News
New musical "New York, New York" opens on Broadway

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

"New York, New York" arrives on Broadway
"New York, New York" arrives on Broadway 07:13

NEW YORK -- New York City is celebrated in a new musical that opened on Broadway on Wednesday night.

"New York, New York" tells the story of people trying to make it in the city. The musical includes iconic songs written by John Kander and Fred Ebb.

Tony winner Susan Stroman is the director and choreographer.

"It's a girl with a dream who moves to the city with not that much money and just believes in herself, and that's exactly what I did," star Anna Uzele said.

"It, philosophically in the making of it, feels the exact same way that I do about living here," star Colton Ryan said.

There were plenty of famous New Yorkers on the red carpet for opening night at the St. James Theatre.

