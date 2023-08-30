Watch CBS News
Local News

Tri-State Area task forces head to South Carolina as Hurricane Idalia approaches

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Category 2
Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Category 2 03:54

NEW YORK -- South Carolina is getting help from the Tri-State Area as Hurricane Idalia approaches.

Monday night, New York Task Force One left from its Brooklyn base for South Carolina. The group includes 46 people and two K-9s.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban says they will provide aid to any community in need.

New Jersey Task Force 1 deploys to South Carolina ahead of hurricane 00:23

Additionally, 45 members from New Jersey Task Force One are headed to Columbia, South Carolina. They'll help any communities that may be in trouble after the storm.

Task Force One is deployed by FEMA at times of disaster. Their tasks include search-and-rescue operations.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 8:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.