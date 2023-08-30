Tri-State Area task forces head to South Carolina as Hurricane Idalia approaches

NEW YORK -- South Carolina is getting help from the Tri-State Area as Hurricane Idalia approaches.

Monday night, New York Task Force One left from its Brooklyn base for South Carolina. The group includes 46 people and two K-9s.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban says they will provide aid to any community in need.

Additionally, 45 members from New Jersey Task Force One are headed to Columbia, South Carolina. They'll help any communities that may be in trouble after the storm.

Task Force One is deployed by FEMA at times of disaster. Their tasks include search-and-rescue operations.