New York, New Jersey Republicans support Kevin McCarthy as he flips more votes for House speaker

WASHINGTON -- Kevin McCarthy flipped more than a dozen votes for speaker Friday in a huge step forward in potentially ending the stalemate in Washington, but he still isn't speaker yet.

Congressman Byron Donalds is part of the 14 far-right Republicans who switched their support to McCarthy on Friday after some backroom deals were made.

McCarthy had this to say when asked how he flipped them: "I think sitting and talking, just talking through it."

Six Republicans are still holding out.

All New Jersey and New York Republicans are supporting McCarthy, including Congressman-elect Marc Molinaro, of the Hudson Valley, who was on a group call with McCarthy on Friday morning.

"The folks that I serve with, leadership and rank and file like me, are all engaged aggressively and in earnest to try to get a decision," he said.

Democrats are fed up.

"You call this a deal, I just call it caving to all the demands. It's like watching a hostage situation. It's really depressing," Rep. Andy Kim said.

"We're not actually sworn in, so we cannot engage, the IRS cannot engage, the Treasury," Rep. Donald Payne Jr. said.

In the last session, embattled Long Island Congressman-elect George Santos was seen on the House floor conversing with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green. He appears to be getting comfortable, even as the Federal Elections Commission has now demanded he explain his campaign filings.

He has not answered any of our repeated questions.

"I don't know how he looks himself in the mirror, and frankly, all of people are looking at him with not a lot of trust," Rep. Josh Gottheimer said.

Santos' attorney has not gotten back to CBS2 about the letter from the FEC.

As for the votes, the House is adjourned until 10 p.m. Between now and then, two McCarthy supporters are expected to make their way back to Washington so they can make their votes, and more negotiations are expected.