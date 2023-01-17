Could the lack of snow in the Tri-State Area impact our water supply in the spring? Experts weigh in

Experts weigh in on the Tri-State Area's lack of measurable snow

NEW YORK -- There hasn't been any measurable snow in the Tri-State Area so far this season, meaning no snow piling up to at least 1/10th of an inch.

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock spoke with state climatologists about how unusual this is and if it could impact our water supply in warmer months.

Captured on camera in Whitestone, Queens, 313 days ago, our last measurable snowfall, totaling .4 inches, blanketed the ground on March 9, 2022. We now rank fourth on the list of longest snowless stretches.

"I'm glad there's no snow because I don't like driving in it," one person said.

"I'm a little surprised because usually around this time of year, we have a big snow storm," Brooklyn resident Tony Frankov said.

We are close to setting a record for the latest first measurable snowfall in Central Park. Right now, the latest is Jan. 29, 1973.

"Climatologists, meteorologists love weather records. This is one I'd rather we not see, as a snow lover," said Dr. Dave Robinson, New Jersey state climatologist at Rutgers University.

He says the late start does not relate to climate change.

"When you look back into the late starts, you see them ... going back over a century," he said.

But, is the lack of snow pack concerning?

"Usually summer droughts start in the winter with a lack of snowfall," said Mark Wysocki, New York state climatologist at Cornell University.

Wysocki says snow melt can quickly revamp reservoirs in spring. At this point, New York City reservoir levels run just above normal.

Thus, the lack snow is, Wysocki says, "more of a cautionary note."

"As long as we get the precipitation, we should be doing fine," he added. "If we shut off the rain, then we will be in some issues."

But for those who want snow, Robinson says at this point, it's not likely we'll see above average accumulation this season.

"There've been 15 January starts to the snow accumulation season in Central Park, and only three ended the season above normal," he said.

While an above-average season is less than likely now, big snow storms are still possible.

March storms churned out more than a foot.

"I got a feeling it's gonna come real bad because it's too nice out," Brooklyn resident Kiki Jones said.

Even in April, there's still hope.