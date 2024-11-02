A sunny fall weekend in the Tri-State Area begins today! Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Saturday forecast

Weather-wise, there's not a lot to complain about this weekend in the Tri-State Area!

Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s around the area today. Despite temperatures being 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, it's much closer to normal for early November.

Tonight will be a chilly one with lows falling close to 40 in New York City and the 20s and 30s in the suburbs. Skies remain mostly clear.

Sunday forecast

Tomorrow will be a near repeat, just a few degrees cooler. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. We'll have abundant sunshine once again. Weather for the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon looks great with no issues!

Another warming trend is on tap into next week. Highs will climb back into the 70s by Wednesday, and even low 80s inland. The daily record for Central Park on Wednesday is 75 degrees set in 2022. Our current forecast high is 76, so record warmth is possible.

Drought update

We really could use some rain. Unfortunately, it looks like another situation where a cold front Wednesday into Thursday "washes out" as it approaches.

This means while we have a chance of some showers midweek, chances are low at 20% at best. That's not enough to help with the drought.

An extra hour of sleep!

Have a great weekend and don't forget daylight saving time ends tonight. Remember to "fall back" an hour at 2:00 a.m. Sunset on Sunday will be at 4:49 p.m.