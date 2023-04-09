Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Seasonable and sunny on Easter Sunday

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/9 Sunday morning update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/9 Sunday morning update 04:21

Happy Easter to those who celebrate! Not much to talk about in the weather department this week as we begin a quiet, dry stretch.

cbs-skycast-easter-1.png
CBS2

Expect plenty of sunshine Sunday, along with seasonable temps in the upper 50s. It'll be a chilly night with lows in the 40s around the city and 30s in the suburbs.

For Monday, we warm up into the 60s with mostly sunny skies. The warming trend continues, climbing each day as a ridge of high pressure builds in.

md-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS2

Other than some cloud cover Wednesday morning, this week is looking bright. Temps will be well into the 70s and even 80s by late week.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-5.png
CBS2

Our next chance at rain as of now will be toward the second half of next weekend.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 10:21 AM

