New York, New Jersey among 23 states increasing minimum wage in 2023

NEW YORK -- Minimum wage will go up in 2023 for workers in 23 states, including New York and New Jersey.

Most of New York state will see the minimum pay rise to $14.20/hour. There's already a $15 minimum for New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.

In New Jersey, the minimum hourly wage goes to $14.13 for most employees starting Jan. 1.

Connecticut's minimum wage rose in July and will increase to $15/hour on June 1.