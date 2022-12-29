Watch CBS News
New York, New Jersey among 23 states increasing minimum wage in 2023

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- Minimum wage will go up in 2023 for workers in 23 states, including New York and New Jersey.

Most of New York state will see the minimum pay rise to $14.20/hour. There's already a $15 minimum for New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.

In New Jersey, the minimum hourly wage goes to $14.13 for most employees starting Jan. 1.

Connecticut's minimum wage rose in July and will increase to $15/hour on June 1.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 7:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

