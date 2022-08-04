More monkeypox vaccine clinics opening across New York as Biden administration declares public health emergency

NEW YORK -- The Biden administration has declared a public health emergency on the monkeypox outbreak.

With more than 6,600 confirmed cases, the United States now has more infections than any other country in the world, and as CBS2's Dick Brennan reports, New York City is epicenter.

As of Thursday, there are 1,630 cases here.

Declaring a national emergency frees up more money for staffing and for evaluating and developing vaccines.

"We are prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take responsibility to help us tackle this virus," said Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

New York City is opening two vaccination sites Thursday evening in Brooklyn -- one on Livonia Avenue, another on Flushing Avenue.

In White Plains at the Loft LGBTQ+ Community Center on Bryant Avenue, they are holding vaccine clinics for first-dose monkeypox vaccine, and they will have another clinic on Aug. 18.

"So these vaccination appointments are really filling up very fast, and we need everyone to really make an appointment so that we can ensure that there's enough vaccination to go to the folks who have made the requests for an appointment," said Jeffrey Guard, director of marketing and communications for the Loft.

To schedule a vaccine appointment at the Loft, click here.

More than 700,000 doses of the two-shot vaccine were shipped out nationally Monday, bringing the total to just above 1 million, but that's not enough for one-third of the gay and bisexual men the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says are at high risk.

"This is a whole of government failure. It's not one agency," Yale epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves says reaction has been too slow.

"There's been this sort of nonchalance and malaise about the COVID pandemic over the past year or so, and now we're seeing it with monkeypox," he said.

Mayor Eric Adams says there continues to be an issue getting vaccines from the feds.

"As we get the supplies from the federal government, we are going to get them out. We are going to make sure we give them to the people to take the vaccines," he said.