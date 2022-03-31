Watch CBS News

From new video technology to "elevated" concessions, Citi Field is ready to welcome back Mets fans

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

What Mets fans can expect to find at Citi Field this season 02:22

NEW YORK -- Thursday, April 7, is opening day for Major League Baseball, and the New York Mets are ready for the season, which includes a special day honoring glory teams of the past.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan got a preview Thursday of what fans can expect at Citi Field, including new food choices.

Opening day is almost here, and what a season it could be on this 60th anniversary.

"It's an absolute dream. I remember seeing the stadium growing up on drives with my parents coming to the games," said Jacob Hadigeorgis, of Jacob's Pickles.

There are brand new local culinary partnerships and ticket promotions.

"Starting at just $75 a month, fans can attend all games here at Citi Field," said Kenny Koperda, vice president of ticket sales for the Mets.

There will be bobblehead giveaways, facial ticketing for faster entry and triple the digital cameras around the stadium.

"From end to end, from foul pole to foul pole, 4K LED," said Mets vice president of technology Oscar Fernandez.

Visitors can head up escalators to see new Hall of Fame Museum additions. Curator Alicia Juillet says they will retire Keith Hernanez's number in July.

"We're bringing back Old-Timers' Day, that's what I'm most excited about," she said.

Amazin' Tom Terrific, the Cy Young ace and superstar, will be honored. The leader of the Miracle Mets of '69, sadly, died a year and a half ago. His family will be there opening day when a Tom Seaver statue is officially unveiled.

This season, the Mets are hoping to get the stands equally male and female.

"We're opening up a dedicated store, the Mets Dugout Shop for Women," Mets consumer strategy director James Benesh said.

As for food, forget peanuts, popcorn and Cracker Jack.

"It's crazy what we do here. We try to take your ballpark fare and elevate it," Mets senior executive chef Jason Eksterowicz said.

There's sushi, lobster, steak, pulled pork, Shake Shack, Murray's Mac and Cheese, Pig Beach barbecue, Wowfulls, Cookie Crumz, beer bars and more.

"What about the good, old-fashioned hot dog?" McLogan asked.

"The hot dog is still our staple," Eksterowicz said.

McLogan learned, a hot dog is $7.50 and a slice of pizza is $6 -- but who cares if the Mets are winning.

