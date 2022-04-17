Watch CBS News

Pete Alonso hits 2-run homer, 5 Mets pitchers combine to shut out Diamondbacks

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS/AP

NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso hustled around the bases to spark the pivotal rally and later hit a two-run homer that helped the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Sunday.

Pinch-hitter J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning and five Mets pitchers combined on a five-hitter for New York's third shutout in 10 games this season.

Filling in for injured Taijuan Walker, left-hander David Peterson tossed 4 1/3 effective innings that left Mets starters with a 1.07 ERA overall.

Trevor Williams got two outs and Chasen Shreve (1-0) pitched two perfect innings to earn New York's first win by a reliever this year. Drew Smith and Edwin Díaz worked an inning apiece to finish it.

Williams gave up the only two hits charged to Mets relievers, who entered with a 4.64 ERA.

New York took two of three from the shaky Diamondbacks and improved to 7-3, the club's best 10-game start since opening 9-1 in 2018. The Mets have won 12 of 13 home games against Arizona dating to August 2017.

