Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle calling for New York state legislature to revamp mental health policies

NEW YORK -- There are bipartisan calls for the New York state legislature to revamp its mental health policies, including opening more psychiatric facilities.

"We have got to find better ways to house people who have mental illness," former governor David Paterson said.

"For those who have a propensity for violence, they should be institutionalized because they're a danger to the community," Nassau County Exec. Bruce Blakeman said.

Paterson, a Democrat, and Blakeman, a Republican, both said the lawmakers should make increasing mental health services a priority.

