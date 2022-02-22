Watch CBS News

New poll shows New Yorkers' stance on mask mandates

NEW YORK -- A new poll shows how New Yorkers feel about having to wear masks two years into the pandemic.

Research from Siena College found 58% of New Yorkers want to wait for data in early March before deciding whether to lift the mask mandate in schools. Thirty percent say the mandate should have already ended, and 10% say they want to see it end after this week's school break.

As for the indoor mask mandate that ended earlier this month, 45% say it should still be in place. Thirty one percent believe it should have ended earlier than it did, and 20% say it ended at the right time.

First published on February 22, 2022 / 12:55 PM

