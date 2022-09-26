Watch CBS News
Local News

New York Manhattan Hotel evacuated overnight due to high levels of carbon dioxide

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Midtown hotel evacuated over CO2 levels
Midtown hotel evacuated over CO2 levels 00:35

NEW YORK -- A hotel in Midtown had to be evacuated overnight due to high levels of carbon dioxide. 

Just before 3 a.m. Monday, about 15 people were forced out of the New York Manhattan Hotel on West 32nd Street. 

Police said high carbon dioxide levels were detected, and there were fears of a possible gas leak. 

Some tourists from Barcelona, Spain said they were jolted awake by emergency workers. 

"We were sleeping, in the middle of the night, they knocked the door. I think supposedly a gas," said Olga Matas. 

The problem was reportedly caused by manhole fires nearby. 

The FDNY and Con Edison responded to the scene.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 6:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.