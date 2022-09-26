New York Manhattan Hotel evacuated overnight due to high levels of carbon dioxide
NEW YORK -- A hotel in Midtown had to be evacuated overnight due to high levels of carbon dioxide.
Just before 3 a.m. Monday, about 15 people were forced out of the New York Manhattan Hotel on West 32nd Street.
Police said high carbon dioxide levels were detected, and there were fears of a possible gas leak.
Some tourists from Barcelona, Spain said they were jolted awake by emergency workers.
"We were sleeping, in the middle of the night, they knocked the door. I think supposedly a gas," said Olga Matas.
The problem was reportedly caused by manhole fires nearby.
The FDNY and Con Edison responded to the scene.
