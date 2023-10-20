Long Island officials warn falling leaves, rain & wind could cause weekend mess

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- The wind and rain will be back to impact weekend plans, and clogged sewer drains are already a problem on parts of Long Island.

Umbrellas are working double time, and so are windshield wipers on harrowing drives alongside trucks spraying water, creating slick conditions.

"I'm sick of this. This is crazy. I work all week. I want the sun to be out on the weekends," one person said.

Workers on Friday tried to finish jobs while being pelted by rain, and Halloween decorations are at risk in yards as families prepare for extreme weekend winds.

"Residents need to be aware. We have been raining every single weekend, and it's going to happen again this weekend. But it's a bad combination because we are expecting a significant amount of rainfall and 33 mph winds in the fall. That means leaves are going to be hitting the ground. You're going to have slippery roads, and we're going to have flooding in our storm grates," Hempstead Town Supervisor Donald Clavin said.

Clogged sewers are already starting, and Clavin is asking residents to phone in trouble spots.

Still, some see a silver lining.

"Rain is good, helps everything grow, cleans everything, and I saved on my water bill with all this rain, so it's all good," one person said.