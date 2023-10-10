New York lawmakers working to get New Yorkers stuck in Israel home as soon as possible

Lawmakers working to get New Yorkers stuck in Israel home as soon as possible

Lawmakers working to get New Yorkers stuck in Israel home as soon as possible

Lawmakers working to get New Yorkers stuck in Israel home as soon as possible

NEW YORK -- Many New Yorkers remain in Israel, unable to get flights back home after major airlines suspended service in the wake of the massive attack by Hamas.

One New York congressman, who was in Israel on Saturday, told CBS New York how he got out and how local lawmakers are trying to assist others.

"It was harrowing. It was traumatic certainly for my children," Rep. Dan Goldman said.

READ MORE: Biden says 14 Americans killed by Hamas in Israel, U.S. citizens among hostages: "Sheer evil"

Goldman was in a Tel Aviv hotel on Saturday when the air raid sirens began blaring.

"Having to go to a stairwell to shelter from the rockets pales in comparison to what so many Israelis in the south have had to endure," Goldman said.

He was able to fly out on an El Al flight on Sunday and is now trying to help New Yorkers who are stuck in Israel.

El Al planes have missile defense systems.

"Domestic airlines have stopped flying in and out of Israel. We will be reaching out to them to see if there's any way that we can alleviate their concerns so they can resume service," Goldman said.

Delta said Tuesday that Tel Aviv flights "are canceled through Oct. 31, 2023."

"Our Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended until conditions allow them to resume," United said in a statement.

American Airlines said it has "temporarily suspended operations to and from Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV) through Dec. 4."

"Everyone is stuck," Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein said.

READ MORE: Israel bombards Gaza in battle with Hamas as death tolls on both sides of war rise

Eichenstein said at his office in Borough Park, Brooklyn, "We've had literally hundreds of people call the office, call me personally, that they're stuck in Israel."

He is urging others to contact the office as well and provide as much information as possible.

"If you happen to have your family member's passport number," Eichenstein said.

"Trying to coordinate with the State Department, make sure everyone is in our system that we're tracking everybody and that we know where everybody is," Goldman added.

Shloma Schneid said his 17-year-old son is in Israel. He got him a flight next Monday, but is trying to get him home sooner.

"It's tense," Schneid said.

"These are American citizens stuck in a war zone," Eichenstein said.