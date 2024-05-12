Pacers jump on short-handed Knicks early, cruise to Game 4 rout

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tyrese Haliburton scored 20 points, T.J. McConnell added 15 points and 10 assists and the Indiana Pacers rolled to their second-biggest playoff victory ever, beating the New York Knicks 121-89 on Sunday to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series at 2-2.

Haliburton also had six rebounds, five assists and four 3-pointers as the Pacers led by 43 points during a start-to-finish romp. They fell just short of their most lopsided playoff victory, when they beat Cleveland by 34 points in April 2018.

Game 5 of the series will be played Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks put just three players in double figures. Alec Burks finished with 20, Jalen Brunson scored 18 -- his fewest in this postseason -- and Deuce McBride had 16 on a day they shot 33.7% from the field, 18.9% from 3-point range and faced the largest deficit by any team in this postseason.