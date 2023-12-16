Former New York Jets players lift holiday spirits at party for adults with autism

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Some former New York Jets players pitched in to lift holiday spirits Saturday.

More than 100 adults living with autism were treated to a party and gift giveaway hosted by the nonprofit Life's WORC on Long Island.

"This is our opportunity to give back to some deserving families, and I'm getting something out of it. I feel like a kid again. I'm feeling in the holiday season," former Jets player Marvin Washington said.

"We have all these families now that just come back year after year to partake in this joyous occasion," said Tina Moreno, vice president of development for Life's WORC.

Local businesses donated dinner and desserts for the party at the Nassau County Bar Association in Mineola. The event is now in its 15th year.