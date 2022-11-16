Jets, Giants players help families in need at Thanksgiving giveaways across Tri-State Area

NEW YORK -- With just nine days until Thanksgiving, Jets and Giants players spent their usual Tuesday off day giving back.

In Morris Plains, New York, the Jets' Soloman Thomas, along with some teammates, joined up with the Interfaith Food Pantry Network to provide families in need with Thanksgiving meals.

"Everyone deserves a good meal on the holidays. Everyone deserves to have food, and so we're just trying to give back and make sure they have that food, have that holiday meal in front of them on Thanksgiving," Thomas said.

In the Bronx, the Giants did their part. Leonard Williams, Xavier McKinney, Adoree' Jackson and teammates worked with Stop and Shop and the Food Bank for New York City to distribute 500 turkeys, along with all the trimmings, to NYCHA residents of Castle Hill.

"It's a big deal, you know. There's a lot of families that go hungry and stuff like that this time of year, and it's important for us to have money and to have food and to have the opportunity to give back," Williams said.

"It brings everybody together and everybody is happy, and at least we know we'll have a turkey on our dinner table for Thanksgiving," one NYCHA resident said.