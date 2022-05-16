New York Islanders promote Associate Coach Lane Lambert to head coach, replacing Barry Trotz

NEW YORK -- The New York Islanders have a new head coach.

Associate Coach Lane Lambert will be taking over the job, the Islanders announced Monday.

"I had the opportunity to work with Lane over the past four years, which includes spending time with him on a one-on-one basis when he served as the interim Head Coach this past season," Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said in a statement. "In my opinion, he is the right person to coach this team."

He takes over for Barry Trotz, who lost his job last week after four seasons with the Islanders and the first without a playoff appearance.

Lambert has served as the associate coach for the past four seasons, and previously won the Stanley Cup as an associate coach with the Washington Capitals.

He was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 1983 and went on to play for the Red Wings, New York Rangers and Quebec Nordiques.