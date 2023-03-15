Watch CBS News
New York Hysterical Society offering comedy workshops geared toward kids

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- They say laughter is the best medicine, so the New York Hysterical Society is getting children out of their shells with comedy workshops tailored just for them. 

We spoke with New York Hysterical Society President Bernie Furshpan about the program. 

She talked about developing a partnership with local schools, the skills kids will learn, and how to craft a good joke. 

