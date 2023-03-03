Watch CBS News
New-York Historical Society celebrates women's achievements year-round at the Center for Women's History

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- March is Women's History Month, but here in New York, there's a place where women's achievements are celebrated every day of the year.

At the New-York Historical Society, the Center for Women's History focuses on how women have shaped the American experience. It's the first historical collection of its kind inside a major museum.

Congress designated Women's History Month back in 1987.

The center highlights the contributions of influential women throughout our history and hosts special programs throughout the year.

Anna Danziger Halperin, associate director of the Center for Women's History, joined CBS2 to talk about what's happening at the center this month.

For more about the New-York Historical Society, visit nyhistory.org. To learn more about upcoming programming, click here.

