Watch CBS News
Local News

New York health officials urging people to get flu vaccine as infections rise

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Flu hospitalizations rising in New York
Flu hospitalizations rising in New York 00:23

NEW YORK -- New York's health department is urging everyone 6 months and older to get the flu vaccine. 

It comes as cases during the week ending Dec. 10 jumped 19 percent over the previous week. 

Hospitalizations are also up six percent. 

Plus, with respiratory illnesses on the rise, CVS and Walgreens are limiting sales of children's pain relief medicines

CVS is restricting customers to two in-store and online. Walgreens is limiting online purchases to six. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 10:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.