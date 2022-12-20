New York health officials urging people to get flu vaccine as infections rise

NEW YORK -- New York's health department is urging everyone 6 months and older to get the flu vaccine.

It comes as cases during the week ending Dec. 10 jumped 19 percent over the previous week.

Hospitalizations are also up six percent.

Plus, with respiratory illnesses on the rise, CVS and Walgreens are limiting sales of children's pain relief medicines.

CVS is restricting customers to two in-store and online. Walgreens is limiting online purchases to six.