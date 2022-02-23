New York Hall of Science reopens after sustaining extensive damage from Hurricane Ida remnants

New York Hall of Science reopens in Queens

NEW YORK -- A favorite museum in Corona, Queens, is finally back in business.

The New York Hall of Science is a place where curious minds can question everything and chase the impossible.

The museum closed for 18 months during the pandemic then re-opened in July 2021, but Hurricane Ida struck seven weeks later.

The building flooded when remnants of the storm hit New York in September. Water poured into parts of the museum and flooded some sections up to 3 feet deep. Damage was so extensive, the museum started a fundraising campaign to pay for repairs.

The clean-up and remediation continue, but the doors are open again for science lovers of all ages.

CBS2's Dana Tyler spoke to Margaret Honey, president and CEO of the New York Hall of Science. She's been with the museum since 2008. You can watch the full interview above.

For more information about the museum, visit nysci.org/visit.

If you'd like to contribute to their fundraising campaign for museum remediation and storm clean-up, click here.