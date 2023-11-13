New York Gov. Kathy Hochul boosts counterterrorism efforts amid rise in antisemitism

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is ramping up the state's counterterrorism efforts as the number of antisemitic hate crimes and threats grows.

On Monday, Hochul met with Jewish leaders and state law enforcement officials to discuss new security measures.

"It's painful to see the cruelty with which New Yorkers are treating each other everywhere from college campuses, to our streets, to schools, to playgrounds, even as they're entering their houses of worship," said Hochul.

More state investigators will now be deployed to cities across the state and to the Canadian border as part of the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The governor deployed more state troopers to synagogues and other houses of worship in October following the Hamas attack on Israel.