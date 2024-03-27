Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Rainy Thursday could push NYC into 4th place for wettest March ever

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Thursday looks like a total washout
First Alert Weather: Thursday looks like a total washout 04:03

Rain has made its way into the region and will become steadier and more widespread throughout the overnight hours. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

fa-what-to-expect-1.png
CBS New York

That rain will pretty much be ongoing for all of the day on Thursday and may be moderate to heavy at times. For this reason, the Mets home opener has been postponed to Friday.

fa-futurecast-ibm-graf-4k-1.png
CBS New York

Unlike the last rainstorm, flooding is not a major concern this time. Forecasted rain totals are between 1-2 inches, with the highest amounts likely to fall south and east of the city where the sandy soil drains much more efficiently.

fa-futurecast-rainfall-ibm-graf.png
CBS New York

These rainfall amounts may push us into the fourth spot for wettest March ever. We are currently in sixth place.

jl-fa-wettest-months-6-line-1.png
CBS New York

Highs will only reach the low 50s.

Once the rain clears out late on Thursday night, sunshine will return for the daylight hours of Friday, making for a bright, albeit windy day.

jl-mets-1.png
CBS New York

Gusts may reach between 25-30 mph.

fa-futurecast-wind-gusts-gfs.png
CBS New York

As of now, Easter is looking dry and mild.

fa-weekend-forecast-right.png
CBS New York

First published on March 27, 2024 / 9:18 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

