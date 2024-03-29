First Alert Weather: Showers expected Saturday before a sunny Easter Sunday

The sun made a welcome return Friday, and even with a steady breeze, it felt great out there.

Friday night, the breeze will linger, and that will make it feel much colder, with windchills in the 20s and low 30s. Actual low temperatures will be in the 30s.

A nice rebound is in store for Saturday, as highs reach the mid to upper 50s.

While most of the day is dry, some showers will move back into the region by the late evening hours. Rain showers will be light, with final totals generally less than a quarter of an inch.

Those showers will be over by Sunday morning, which in turn, will set the stage for a beautifully, sunny Easter with highs getting into the lower 60s.