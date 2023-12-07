First Alert Weather: CBS2's 12/8 Friday morning forecast

It was a cold day that featured some snow showers. A few very minor accumulations were even recorded. These were mainly outside of the city though.

The snow activity will be winding down as we head into the overnight hours, however the cold air will linger for one more night. Lows will range from the mid 30s in the city to the 20s for most of the suburbs.

Friday will see a return of milder temperatures, and sunshine as well. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s. Low 50s are possible for portions of central New Jersey.

After tomorrow, our attention turns to a strong storm system that is poised to move into the region later this weekend.

The system looks impressive, and this is why we've decided to issue a Red Alert for late Sunday into early Monday.

Looking Ahead

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and even milder. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: PM turns wet and windy. Unseasonably mild with highs around 60 and above. Wind may gust between 40-50 mph.