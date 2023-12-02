First Alert Weather: CBS2's 12/3 Sunday morning forecast

It really felt like winter this past week, but today felt more like spring as temperatures topped out around 60.

CBS New York

For tonight, temps won't drop too low as lots of clouds and low-level moisture will be in place. That moisture will lead to the development of fog and rain later in the night.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for both Nassau and Suffolk counties tonight.

CBS New York

Lows will only be in the mid to upper 40s, which is actually what are normal daytime highs are for this time of the year.

Rain will continue on and off throughout the day on Sunday. The heaviest and most widespread rain is likely to occur in the late morning and early afternoon hours. After that timeframe, the rain becomes more showery, with periods of just drizzle.

CBS New York

Rainfall totals will range from a half an inch to an inch across the region.

CBS New York

Although cooler than today, highs will be on the mild side once again, reaching the low 50s.