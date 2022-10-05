Watch CBS News
New York state health department reports higher-than-usual number of flu cases, urges residents to get vaccinated

NEW YORK -- The New York state health department is urging people to get their flu shot as cases start to increase.

Flu season usually runs from October to May and peaks later in the winter, but this year, the health department said cases started earlier.

The health department is reporting higher-than-usual numbers in September with nearly 600 lab-confirmed cases by Oct. 1. By comparison, in 2021, there were 150 cases by Oct. 9.

Officials say this year, the flu is already considered widespread.

Health officials are also reminding people they can get an updated COVID booster at the same time as a flu vaccine.

