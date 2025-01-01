New York parents welcome the new year with new arrivals. Meet the first babies born in 2025.

Meet the first babies born at New York hospitals in 2025

NEW YORK — While many were out toasting to the new year, hospitals around New York area had a different type of celebration – welcoming new babies.

From late arrivals to early entrances

Baby Malia was born at 3:54 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025, making her the first baby of 2025 for Maimonides Health. CBS News New York

It's the happiest new year for proud parents Marie Aserat and Marc Carrasquillo, welcoming Malia into the world. She was born at 3:54 a.m. Wednesday, making her the first baby of 2025 for Maimonides Health.

"I just can't believe she's mine," Aserat said.

Malia was a late arrival, born a week after her Christmas due date, yet right on time for 2025.

"We were joking saying that if she was born on Christmas, she'd only get one gift, so maybe she heard the joke and was like, I'm gonna come on New Year's then," Aserat said.

Her birth is giving New Year's a new meaning for the new parents.

"It seems far more exciting than just going out and partying and all that. This is like, alright, we got a real responsibility here, and I'm looking forward to that," Carrasquillo said.

Mauryce Edwards-Williams, born at 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025 at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx Montefiore Einstein

Mauryce Edwards-Williams couldn't even wait for the ball to drop, born exactly at midnight at Montefiore in the Bronx.

"The due date was January 14th, so we were still getting prepared for him. So the fact that he wanted to shout out and give us the best start to 2025," dad Devin Edward-Williams said.

"It is very, very exciting," mom Vanessa McKayhan said.

On Long Island, Northwell Health's first baby of the new year, Gulbano, made her grand entrance at 12:10 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025 at Huntington Hospital. Huntington Hospital

"The new year, every year, going forward will be special to us," father Ashfaq Khan said.

Just a minute into 2025, a mom filled her arms and heart with twin girls, born at New York City Health and Hospitals/Kings County. NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County

Just a minute into 2025, a mom filled her arms and heart with twin girls, born at New York City Health and Hospitals/Kings County.

"It's definitely the most special day of the year to have a birth"

Long Island City resident Kimberly Savarino, 32, is a New Year's baby herself.

"You get to celebrate the night before ... and the day of, it's another celebration, so you kind of get two birthdays out of it," she said.

Savarino, a nurse practitioner, worked in labor and delivery for nine years.

"It's definitely the most special day of the year to have a birth and have a new life brought into the world. It's really fun to be a part of all births, but that especially, and because it's my birthday, it's really extra special," she said.

Ringing in the new year, with new life.