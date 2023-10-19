Data shows skyrocketing number of fatal crashes involving young drivers in New York

NEW YORK -- The number of fatal crashes in New York involving young drivers has skyrocketed.

Last year, 124 drivers between the ages of 16-20 were killed in accidents, the highest since 2013.

"I think it's just a continuation of the bad problems that we see with young drivers. They lack the skills and experience to be good drivers, and as a result, they get into crashes," AAA spokesman Robert Sinclair said.

Sinclair said there were more than 45,000 crashes last year involving young drivers.

"It's very important that parents model good behavior and that they do any and everything they can that once a teen driver gets a learner's permit, that they give them the requisite number of hours that the state requires for supervised driving, which is 50, 15 of which has to be at night," he said.

Sinclair added that AAA believes 100 hours of supervised driving is necessary.