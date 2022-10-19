Gov. Kathy Hochul signs legislation package strengthening protections for domestic violence survivors

New bills signed to protect survivors of domestic violence in New York

NEW YORK -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a legislation package that will strengthen protections for survivors of domestic violence.

It will ensure guns are taken away from abusive partners and protect the confidentiality of survivors.

Watch: Hochul signs protections for domestic violence survivors

"We have seen since the pandemic that the numbers of calls to our hotline -- we saw early on. I mean, something happened very quickly during this whole phenomenon known as the global pandemic, COVID, and statistics are now even more alarming. One out of three women and as many as one out of four men have experienced some form of intimate violence, emotional trauma from a partner," Hochul said.

The new legislation will allow survivors to have their voter registration information, including their address, sealed from the public.