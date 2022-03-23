Gov. Kathy Hochul reminds New Yorkers to stay safe online amid concerns of Russian cyberattacks

Gov. Kathy Hochul warns New Yorkers to avoid charity scams linked to war in Ukraine

NEW YORK -- U.S. officials are telling business leaders to get prepared for potential Russian cyberattacks, and Gov. Kathy Hochul is reminding New Yorkers how to stay safe online and avoid charity scams.

She released the following safety tips Tuesday:

Verify the request and make sure you know who it's from.

Research the charity.

Resist high-pressure tactics, such as being asked to donate immediately.

Always keep your personal information private.

Ask how your money will be spent.