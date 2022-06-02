Attorney General Letitia James warns New Yorkers about the risk of investing in cryptocurrencies
NEW YORK -- There's a new warning from New York Attorney General Letitia James about the risk of investing in cryptocurrencies.
In a statement, the Attorney General said she wanted to remind New Yorkers that even well-known cryptocurrencies can crash and wipe away investments in "the blink of an eye."
Her warning comes after the crypto market took a steep dive in May, resulting in billions of dollars in losses.
James says the investor alert is part of her larger efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies in New York.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.