Dozens of NYC landlords, real estate brokers accused of discriminating against low-income tenants.

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A lawsuit filed in New York County Supreme Court accuses 28 landlords and real estate brokers of discriminating against low-income tenants.

The Legal Aid Society filed the suit, claiming the minimum income requirements set by landlords basically bar anyone using a housing voucher.

Landlords often require prospective tenants to earn 40 times the annual rent, even if their voucher would cover their entire monthly payment.

If an apartment is $1,500 a month, that would be $60,000 a year.

The average housing choice voucher holder in New York City makes around $19,000 a year.

First published on May 10, 2022 / 8:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

