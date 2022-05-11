Dozens of NYC landlords, real estate brokers accused of discriminating against low-income tenants.

NEW YORK -- A lawsuit filed in New York County Supreme Court accuses 28 landlords and real estate brokers of discriminating against low-income tenants.

The Legal Aid Society filed the suit, claiming the minimum income requirements set by landlords basically bar anyone using a housing voucher.

Landlords often require prospective tenants to earn 40 times the annual rent, even if their voucher would cover their entire monthly payment.

If an apartment is $1,500 a month, that would be $60,000 a year.

The average housing choice voucher holder in New York City makes around $19,000 a year.