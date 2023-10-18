Consul for Public Diplomacy at the Consulate General of Israel in New York condemns Hamas attack

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- The Consul for Public Diplomacy at the Consulate General of Israel in New York blames Hamas for the suffering inflicted on Israeli and Palestinian civilians.

Dr. Yuval Donio-Gideon spoke Tuesday night at Beth El Synagogue Center in New Rochelle. He provided an overview of the current crisis and challenges that Israel is facing.

"The war is going to be long, I believe, regrettably. Hard, bitter war, but make no mistake, we will prevail," he said.

The consul also said the state of Israel is grateful for the tremendous show of support from nations around the world during this time of crisis.