New York completes $80 million project to fix potholes on Long Island Expressway

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- An $80 million project to repave potholes on the Long Island Expressway is now complete, Gov. Hochul announced Thursday. 

The governor said the project finished a month ahead of schedule. 

"We have a responsibility to fix our deteriorating roads. These are those quality of life issues that people talk about. As I come to Long Island constantly when I travel the state, when I'm here, I hear so much about our love for the Islanders, property taxes and potholes," Hochul said.

The project is part of a $1 billion initiative to repave potholes across the state. 

Hochul said New Yorkers spend an average of $632 a year on car repairs due to road damage. 

First published on October 20, 2022 / 12:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

