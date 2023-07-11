Watch CBS News
New York committing $51 million to protect nonprofits from hate crimes, Gov. Hochul announces

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York is committing tens of millions of dollars to help protect organizations from hate crimes.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state is allocation more than $51 million to help 1,000 nonprofits. 

"These security grants will be helping religious institutions, community centers, cultural centers, places that we know are targets by their very virtue of their existence," she announced Tuesday. "I want people to know that when you gather there, you are going to be OK."

The governor said last year, New York state had the highest number of antisemitic acts in the nation.

