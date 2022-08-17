New York Comedy Festival returning in November

NEW YORK -- The New York Comedy Festival is returning.

Mayor Eric Adams was joined by Caroline's owner Caroline Hirsch for the announcement Tuesday.

"This comedy fest that's coming is so significant at this moment. We have forgotten the power of laughing," Adams said.

Some of the biggest names in comedy will perform, including Conan O'Brien, Wanda Sykes, Jenny Slate, Tracy Morgan, J.B. Smoove and others.

The festival runs Nov. 7-13 at various locations in all five boroughs, plus one show at UBS Arena in Nassau County.

For more details, visit nycomedyfestival.com.