New York Civil Liberties Union sues NYPD for allegedly denying request for records
NEW YORK -- The New York Civil Liberties Union is suing the NYPD.
They claim the department denied their request for records on the mayor's order to remove people with mental health issues from the streets.
In November, Mayor Eric Adams announced the administration will forcibly hospitalize people with perceived mental illness, even when they pose no threat to others.
The NYPD declined to comment on pending litigation.
